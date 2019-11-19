Dolly Parton's movie appearances over the years

Just like most people, we here at Wonderwall.com are obsessed with Dolly Parton. In honor of the country music icon's big November -- her Netflix series "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings" debuts on Nov. 22 and the TV special "Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry" airs on Nov. 26 -- we're taking a look back at her best movie roles! Keep reading for more, starting with her turn as a brothel madam in a popular 1982 movie with Burt Reynolds, seen here…

RELATED: Dolly Parton's life in pictures