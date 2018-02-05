'Fifty Shades Freed' cast: Their real-life love stories

The "Fifty Shades of Grey" film series tells the story of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey's thrilling romance. But what about the actors and actress' real-life love stories? In celebration of the Feb. 9, 2018, release of the final film in the trilogy, "Fifty Shades Freed," Wonderwall.com has rounded up all the deets on the cast's real-life loves... starting with Jamie Dornan. He might play the highly sexual Christian Grey in the movie adaptations of author E.L. James' racy novels, but in real life, the Northern Irish actor is a happily married man! He met English singer-songwriter and sometime actress Amelia Warner (who's one of Colin Farrell's exes) in 2010. The couple got engaged in 2012 and married a year later. They have since welcomed two daughters together. Amelia has not watched any of the "Fifty Shades" movies, according to Jamie (who dated actress Keira Knightley in the early aughts, by the way). "I guess I like to think she's more in love with me than that guy," he told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show after Ellen asked if he ever feels pressure to live up to Christian at home. "She hasn't seen the movies or anything. I don't want to pay for a ticket for her."

