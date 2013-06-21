At just nine months old, Hollywood tot Tennessee Toth already has that movie star gaze down pat. Reese Witherspoon emerged near her home in L.A.'s Brentwood neighborhood on Thursday, June 20, an oversized handbag and shopping bag on one arm -- carrying her youngest child on the other. Born in late September 2012, the Oscar-winner's son with husband Jim Toth hasn't been spotted in a while, and looks bigger and cuter than ever.

Going barefoot and wearing a blue jumper dotted with cherries, the blonde, blue-eyed and chubby-cheeked little boy stared intensely into the camera. His 37-year-old mom didn't look too shabby either. The Mud actress looked slim and chic in skinny, cuffed blue jeans, red flats, white blouse and striped blazer, which she accessorized with a gold necklace and sunglasses.

The Walk the Line actress told British magazine Red that her little boy has made her a little flaky. "Ever since I had the baby, I can't remember anything. Serious, this child stole my brain," said the star. "I'm losing friendships over forgetting to get back to people. But you can't keep up with everything. I've got a 13-year-old [Ava Phillippe], a nine-year-old [Deacon Phillippe] and a baby." (Ava and Deacon's dad is her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.)

Witherspoon and CAA agent Toth, 42, celebrated their second wedding anniversary back in March -- and weathered a huge, embarrassing scandal the following month with a dual arrest in Atlanta (suspected DUI for him, disorderly conduct for her).

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Reese Witherspoon's Son Tennessee: Adorable Picture of Baby, 9 Months