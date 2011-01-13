NEW YORK (AP) -- The Broadway production of "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" has delayed its opening night for a third time.

Producers say they need another month to fine-tune aspects of the show, including a new ending. Lead producer Michael Cohl promised Thursday this is "the final postponement."

The show originally was scheduled to open Dec. 21. It was postponed to Jan. 11 and then to Feb. 7. Now the opening moves to March 15.

The $65 million show has been plagued by injuries and technical problems. On the first night of previews two actors were left dangling from cables over the audience for a few minutes.

Last month a stunt actor from New Hampshire was seriously injured when cable in his harness snapped and dropped him 30 feet. Aerialist Christopher Tierney is recovering from those injuries and attended a performance last week.