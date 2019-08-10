It's been quite a rough week for Aaron Carter ...

On Wednesday, the "I Want Candy" singer's family called for a welfare check, claiming he was suicidal and possibly on drugs, though authorities ultimately determined he was just fine.

Then on Friday, Aug. 9, Aaron got into a silly spat with a fan over the cost of a photo op during a stop on the Pop 2000 Tour.

@aaroncarter / Instagram

According to TMZ, the drama went down at the Indiana State Fair when Aaron hopped into the crowd after his performance and responded to a concert-goer who said, "I want to be in your crew," with a quote for a photo op.

"It will be $300 for a meet-and-greet," he allegedly said before bargaining down to $250 and then offering, "How about $50 for a picture?"

When the fan told Aaron she had no money, he said he'd take a picture for free, but got agitated when she insinuated he clearly needed the cash. "I don't need it," Aaron reportedly clapped back. "I have an $80,000 watch on."

As he walked away, the fan taunted him with a line from his brother Nick Carter's Backstreet Boys' song, "I Want It That Way," which really got him fired up. "I don't want you at all," Aaron sang back at her in a clip obtained by TMZ. Yikes!

Later in the day, Aaron's rep released a statement clarifying the incident as a misunderstanding, in which he was just trying to explain the pre-set prices agreed upon for photos throughout the tour.

"Aaron is part of a tour and the cost of meet-and-greets are pre-set," the rep said. "The artists do not negotiate anything with the fans. People can choose to participate or not. Aaron was attempting to explain this to the person who was questioning him about how meet-and-greets work when in fact it should have been a staff member handling this and not Aaron. He was just trying to be nice and help out an attendee who was confused."

Regardless of the tiff, Aaron posted footage from the concert on Instagram highlighting his performance.

"The moment you doubt whether you can fly, you cease for ever to be able to do it," he captioned the clip.

Aaron, who came out as bisexual in 2017, split from his most-recent girlfriend, Russian artist Lina Valentina, in February.