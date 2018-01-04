Aaron Carter had a very rough 2017, but he's planning on using those experiences in his music.

"I'm feeling very healthy and am so passionate about my music right now and continue to write new songs drawn from these life experiences," he told The New York Post's Page Six on Jan. 4.

Elder Ordonez / Splash News

The singer plans to release his first album in 15 years next month.

Getting to this point was trying, to say the least.

On July 15, 2017, Aaron was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia. The singer, who appeared disheveled in his mugshot, said he was targeted because he's famous. He also argued that he wasn't even driving the car, but cops said otherwise. Interestingly enough, the arrest was actually Aaron's second run in with the police that night.

TMZ reported at the time that the singer went to a Walmart in Commerce, Georgia after blowing out a tire on his Chevy Suburban, and he arrived riding on the rims of the vehicle. Aaron, though, supposedly couldn't pay the bill for a new tire and the police were called (employees feared that he had a spare key and could leave without paying the bill.) But, all was settled after a fan paid the $110 tab for him.

Guillermo Proano/WENN.com

In September, he got into a car accident and totaled his BMW. Around the same time, police showed up to his Florida home three times within 24 hours, all because of anonymous phone calls. The first anonymous caller said Aaron's "schizophrenic and bi-polar" and had been trying to buy a gun. When cops got there, no one answered the door, so they left.

Later, on an episode of the "The Doctors" that aired in mid-September, the pop star tested positive for a slew of prescription drugs (but he was clean of hardcore drugs like meth, heroin and cocaine). In late September, he eventually checked himself into rehab. He left after a few weeks, but returned to finish off his treatment.

In November, he said he'd gained 45 pounds and was finally healthy.

"I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing," he said on Instagram. "2018 I'm ready for you!!"

In other words, he's had plenty of material to write about for the new album.