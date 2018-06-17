Mary McCormack revealed on Twitter on Friday, June 15, that her husband's Tesla caught fire while he was driving in Los Angeles earlier that day.

She tried to get ahold of the luxury car brand in her tweet by showing off a frightening video of bright orange flames engulfing the bottom of director Michael Morris' car.

"This is what happened to my husband and his car today," the "West Wing" actress wrote. "No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren't in the car with him."

McCormack, 49, who is best known for playing Commander Kate Harper in the presidential TV drama, explained that the fire in her husband's car started "out of the blue."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Dan Nagelmann confirmed to ABC News that the combustion was the result of either a battery or a mechanical issue. A Tesla spokesperson said the issue was being an investigated and it is "an extraordinarily unusual occurrence."

While Tesla has recently come under fire for their autopilot feature, which has caused multiple deadly crashes, McCormack, who married the director in 2003, specified that her husband's car was not being driven like that. She also explained that he was in traffic on the popular Los Angeles road, and was "barely moving" and "totally aware" while driving.

Morris is best known for directing episodes of Netflix's "House of Cards" and "13 Reasons Why."