For Adrienne Bailon Houghton, less it more!

On Friday, "The Real" co-host posted a bikini selfie showing off her new, trimmer body, while also discussing her lifestyle change. It's the first time she's posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit since losing 20 pounds.

"During this time more than ever... Staying healthy is at the top of my mind! This is my first post in a bathing suit since losing 20lbs. Now... I've lost weight before but always gained it back... because I was dieting & not changing my lifestyle! But not this time," she wrote alongside her Instagram image. "It's been a year since I 'had enough.'"

The singer said she was tired of complaining about her body and decided to take action. She started by changing her "whole relationship with food & working out," she said, noting that she also switched to a plant-based diet.

"I've been consistent with my self discipline (although it's been so hard at times). I'm constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love - is self discipline!," she said. "They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit... I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits!"

Her advice? "Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies!"

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

In an interview with Hola! US last year, she said losing weight was something she felt she needed to do to safely have children.

"I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life," she said. "I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I'm pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out."

In addition, she's grown more confident in her body.

"I went seasons without showing my arms because that was something I was really self-conscious about," she said. "It's something that I am working on. I would always wear long sleeves. Now, we're finding really cute things that just cover that one little area of arm-cleavage, and it's been groundbreaking for my wardrobe."