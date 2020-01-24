Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer plans to attend the MusiCares gala honoring the legendary band on Friday night, despite his ongoing feud with the group and recent court loss.

Late last week, Joey, who's been with the band since its inception in 1970 but has been on a leave of absence for six months, filed a lawsuit with hopes of getting to play with Aerosmith at the MusiCares event and at Sunday's Grammys. A judge, though, sided with the group, saying Joey couldn't adequately step in after so much time away from the drum kit.

"I'll be there tomorrow night to spread the love because that's what it's about," he said in a video posted by TMZ on Friday.

The band has said that Joey is more than welcome to attend and be honored at the gala, but they prohibited him from performing with them for the time being.

Asked if he hopes to "rejoin" the band after the Grammy weekend events, Joey said, "I never left the band."

Last April, shortly after Aerosmith began its Las Vegas residency, Joey suffered an injury and left the band. He claims he attempted to rejoin the group after he healed and was told he needed to essentially audition. Afterward, he was told that his drumming lacked energy and wasn't up to par.

"This is not about money. I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry," Joey said in statement. "Neither the MusiCares' Person Of The Year Award nor the Grammys' Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated."

He later added, "To be removed from my rightful place on stage to celebrate our success - a success that acknowledges my own life's work - is just plain wrong."

Prior to the judge's ruling, the band said, "Joey Kramer is our brother; his wellbeing is of paramount importance to us. However he has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last 6 months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so," the band said in a statement, adding that letting him perform this weekend would be doing everyone a "disservice." "Given his decisions he is unfortunately unable to perform but of course we have invited him to be with us for both the Grammys and our MusiCares honor."