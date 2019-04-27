Talk about anarchy in L.A.!

Johnny Rotten is a punk icon who made a living rebelling against society. But these days, there's a different set of troublemakers who are making his life a living hell.

During an interview with Newsweek's Paula Froelich, the former Sex Pistols frontman said the homeless situation in his upscale Los Angeles neighborhood is getting out of control, claiming his house has been vandalized, syringes are littering beaches and tent cities are being set up everywhere.

"A couple of weeks ago, I had a problem," he said. "They came over the gate and put their tent inside, right in front of the front door. It's like ... the audacity. And if you complain, what are you? Oh, one of the establishment elite? No, I'm a bloke that's worked hard for his money and I expect to be able to use my own front door."

John said the intruders "tried to steal the iron bars off the windows" to sell as scrap metal.

"My wife's ill and she can't cope with this," he said, referring to his wife Nora Forster's battle with Alzheimer's disease. "But at 2 a.m. last week, a brick whizzed through the top floor window, the bedroom. Sorry, Mr. Policeman. I need your help."

He added, "The vagrants moved in en masse ... [in] tent cities. They're all young; they're all like 24."

It's a numbers game that makes the situation dangerous, he says.

"They're aggressive, and because there's an awful lot of them together, they're gang-y," he said. "And the heroin spikes. ... You can't take anyone to the beach because there's jabs just waiting for young kids to put their feet in -- and poo all over the sand."