Alicia Silverstone's 7-year-old son, Bear, is free of both meat and medicine.

"He's never had to take medicine in his life," she revealed to Page Six. "He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he's not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like 'Mommy I don't feel good,' and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around."

Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The actress has been vegan now for 21 years, and her son has adopted the lifestyle, which she credits with keeping him healthy.

While reflecting on how opinions of veganism have changed, she said, "I remember when I would go on David Letterman and go on Jay Leno and they'd be like 'Vegan?! What's a vegan?' And they would just make a whole fun riff on it because it was like I was an alien, no one was talking about being vegan on television."

Alicia is thrilled with society's acceptance of veganism.

"I'm just so excited that there are people in the world that see it," she said. "Maybe they're going to take baby steps to get there [but] that's a way better place then being like 'Are you OK? Are you gonna die?'"