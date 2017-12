Rap star Cardi B, now synonymous with mega-hit "Bodak Yellow," had two headline-grabbing things drop on Friday, as Christmas approaches: a much-anticipated new single with 21 Savage titled "Bartier Cardi" -- and a not-so-anticipated alleged sex tape.

The video materialized online, and the blog MTONews is claiming that the naked lady in the video is none other than former stripper, Cardi B.

Page Six reached out to Cardi B's rep for comment, however as of yet, there has been no reply.

Hardcore fans of the hip hop star were tweeting out with furious support and reminding that it's well known of her dancing and nude past, like one posting, "Yes, [Cardi B] used to be a stripper who has naked videos from her past stop bringing it up when she doing good always hating going on it's really sad."

And another tweeted, "Why are people leaking nude videos of Cardi B? She used to be a stripper, her naked body isn't a secret or a scandal. Y'all won't let anyone successful keep their past in the past."

The video in question is being touted as a preview of something more salacious.

Cardi B herself tweeted out an emotional however inspirational message thanking her fans on Saturday, writing, "I'm emotional today guys ..It's a weird feeling of happy and sad but I'm not sad .Im just real grateful that you guys been supporting my new record .Its a good feeling after people constantly discourage you .You guys giving me strength like VitaminD."