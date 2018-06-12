With summer nearly in full swing, Alyssa Milano is looking hot, hot, hot and living the, uh, "charmed" life.

On June 12, the 45-year-old actress shared an image on Instagram that showed her in a bikini top and high-waist bikini bottoms. She posted the snap to simply recommend her favorite Doc Block sunscreen, which she says she's "slightly obsessed" with.

In the image, which she claims isn't an advertisement, Alyssa lounges poolside while wearing sunglasses and the blue two-piece. The sunscreen can be seen in the foreground.

Really, though, the product isn't the star of the photo -- Alyssa's fit body is! But getting to this point wasn't easy, the mother of two says.

"Because my time is so limited, my philosophy about working out and staying in shape has become accomplishing the most in the shortest amount of time. And I need to always make sure I'm accomplishing something," she told Shape magazine. "I'm way more likely to take my son for a walk to the park and back in the morning than go to a gym. It's the perfect way to get my cardio in! I get to spend time with him and be super active myself at the same time."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

She also says she eats "pretty clean" -- but doesn't limit herself.

"I always like to say, 'eat less, live more.' Everything in moderation. I like to eat pretty clean, but I let myself splurge a few times a week," she said. "We'll go out to eat once a week and I have a home-cooked Italian dinner on Sundays, but other than that, I don't care for rich things. I love good foods where you can taste the natural ingredients, so I'll have oatmeal for breakfast, and lunch is usually a delicious salad. For dinner, I really love fish. I grill it with vegetables -- that's probably my favorite food!"