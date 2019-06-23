Amanda Seales wants to bring some much-needed diversity to your TV screens.

The "Insecure" star opened up about her experience as an actress of color and the importance of multi-cultural stories onscreen while chatting with Wonderwall.com at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday, June 23.

"I just think that television, as a medium, has always been something for the people so it should be representative of the people," she explained. "When you live in L.A., you have all these other channels. You have a Japanese channel, a Polish channel but when you live in other cities you may not have that."

Amanda has made her mark starring on some of Hollywood's most inclusive shows, including "Insecure" and her own HBO comedy special, "I Be Knowin'." The 37-year-old is excited to bring her special brand of cultural comedy to NBC's newest competition show, "Bring the Funny," which she will begin hosting in July.

"I think it's important that the reality of the cultural diversity in America continue to be presented, in a general way, on our biggest networks," said of her upcoming show, which will feature Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy as judges.

Amanda isn't the only one stressing the importance of unique and multi-faceted stories. Former "Power" star Sinqua Walls piggybacked off her statements while discussing his newest show, BET's "American Soul," at the BET Awards.

The drama series follows the life of Don Cornelius and the creation of the iconic dance show, "Soul Train," one of the first TV shows to showcase R&B and soul music in the 1970s.

"It was important to tell the story of 'American Soul' because you get to see what started the process of all we have today," Sinqua explained. "Everything is a progression."

He continued, "We are in this position today, leading the way for people that come after us, and 'Soul Train' started so that we could have BET and so many other things. It was a trailblazer and it set the precedent of what legacy is."