Iggy Azalea is America's newest citizen.

The rapper took to social media to ecstatically announce that she's now a permanent citizen of the United States, where she's been living for years. Now, however, she's official.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In a social media video posted to her Instagram story, Iggy holds up her paperwork and shouts, "Guess what! I got accepted into a American forever! I just got my stamp!"

Iggy captioned the video, "I got approved for a green card."

A green card allows temporary residents to live and work in the United States indefinitely.

Two of her friends appeared in the video, to which Iggy lovingly calls them all the "immigrant club."

In the latter half of the video, Iggy shows off a new black Rolls-Royce, which appears to be her own congratulatory gift.

"Do you love it?" she asked a friend. "It's beautiful."

N.Ignatovich / BACKGRID

Iggy reportedly moved to the United States when she was 16 years old. In a 2014 interview with Power 106 in Los Angeles, she spoke about moving to America.

"I had always wanted to go to America, I really had a big interest in rap music, in being a rapper or being an engineer, in working in a music studio," she said. "I wanted to be in the music industry somehow and I wanted to maybe go to an engineering school or something that could get me to America where I thought music just had a higher quality of production and standard."

Initially, when she moved stateside, she lived in Miami. Things, though, were very different than she imagined.

"It was so different. I saw America in movies, in every movie, but one thing I liked about Miami was CSI: Miami - I thought all of Miami looked like South Beach," she said. "I ended up living in Miramar, which is far from the beach. It wasn't what I expected but there were cool things that I would get really excited about."