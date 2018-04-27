Amy Schumer has been in the hospital for most the week after suffering from a kidney infection.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On April 27, the "Trainwreck" actress shared several images from her hospital bed, and mentioned that the medical incident meant she couldn't travel to the London premiere of her latest film, "I Feel Pretty."

"Here's what I've been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection," she wrote, going on to thank the doctors and nurses, as well as her husband, Chris Fischer.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Even though she's laid up in bed, Amy kept her sense of humor, joking about how she looks in the hospital selfie.

"I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that's a no go," she said. "I'm really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first."

She added, "I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It's sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."