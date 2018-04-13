Who knew Amy Schumer's married life and professional life were so intertwined and so complicated!

According to a report in Page Six, the actress recently parted ways with her longtime manager and publicist, Carrie Byalick, because Carrie used to date Amy's now-husband Chris Fischer.

A source told Page Six that it was "just time" for Amy and Carrie to part, but other sources apparently told the publication that their work relationship fell apart after Amy and Chris tied the knot in February.

Interestingly, Carrie is the reason Amy and Chris met each other in the first place, albeit in a roundabout way. The report said that Chris' younger sister worked as Amy's assistant, having gotten the job through Carrie. Chris' sister then introduced Amy to Chris.

Adding to the drama, apparently Carrie wasn't invited to Amy and Chris' wedding, despite her long history with the actress. Around the same time, the "Trainwreck" star unfollowed Carrie on Instagram.

Yup A post shared by @ amyschumer on Feb 15, 2018 at 8:53am PST

Carrie, however, spoke to Page Six about the situation, saying her dating past with Chris has nothing to do with her and Amy no longer being associated professionally.

"People are always trying to make a story more interesting than reality. Our business relationship ended for many reasons, but has no connection to someone I briefly dated over a decade ago, years before I even met Amy," she said. "I couldn't be happier for her personally and professionally, and though our working relationship ended, we remain good friends."

Under Carrie's watch, Amy landed multiple magazine covers. Amy also landed a multimillion dollar payday from Netflix for her comedy special last year while she and Carrie had their client-rep relationship.