Amy Schumer has found herself on the wrong end of a lawsuit, and it all stems from an Instagram photo she posted last year.

A New York-based photographer is suing the actress for copyright infringement, alleging that he owned the rights to a photo that she posted on social media last November, E! News reported on Thursday.

In the image, Amy is seen pushing her son, Gene, in a stroller in New York City while wearing a sweatshirt that read "Plus Size Brain." The sweatshirt is for sale on Amy's website.

The photo is no longer up on the comedian's Instagram.

Photographer Felipe Ramales, though, says he didn't give permission or consent to Amy to share the photo on her Instagram, which he argues severely devalued the image. Felipe is also suing Amy's company, Claudette LLC.

"Defendants ran the Photographs on the Website to sell and promote their clothing," the lawsuit read. "Defendants infringed Plaintiff's copyright in the Photographs by reproducing and publicly displaying the Photographs on the Website. Defendants are not, and have never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publically [sic] display, distribute and/or use the Photographs."

The photographer is asking for monetary damages and a trial by jury. He also wants Amy to pay his legal fees.