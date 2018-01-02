Amy Winehouse's father Mitch says that his daughter's ghost visits him all the time at his home in Britain.

The singer died in 2011 after ingesting lethal amounts of alcohol, but her dad believes her spirit is very much alive.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"We do have our moments, ­particularly on her birthday, September 14. It's hard," he told The Sun. "After three years I was thinking maybe that one day she will come back in some shape or form, and she does come back — not physically, but spiritually — all the time. I could not begin to tell you how much she is around."

There's no doubt that it's Amy, he said.

"There are lots of strange happenings," he told the newspaper. "Her spirit comes and sits on the end of my bed. She just sits there and it looks just like her with her beautiful face and she looks at me. I say to her, 'Are you all right?' because I get ­nervous with her being there. But it is comforting in a way to know she is here and around me."

Invision/AP

Mitch believes that she also visits him and his wife in the form of a blackbird, not unlike the bird she had tattooed on her arm.

"The week after she died I was at my ­sister's house and we heard this thud and a blackbird that looked identical to Amy's tattoo flew into the glass. We went and picked it up and put it up on a perch. It happened at night, when birds don't fly, but it came back and sat on my foot," he said. "And then we put it back again and it came and sat in the middle of us and sang. I do now see blackbirds all the time. And you think, 'Oh, it's only a bird,' but it's her, I'm sure of it."

Further convinced, he said, "There are so many things that happen to me that I cannot explain."