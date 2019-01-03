Has an umbrella ever caused so much chaos?

A few days after Andy Cohen ranted live on the air about Times Square authorities forbidding him from using an umbrella during a New Year's Eve downpour, those same authorities are pushing back.

"It has been our policy that umbrellas are not permitted on the media riser so as to not interfere with media colleagues' sightlines," a spokesperson for the Times Square Alliance told Page Six. "There were over 100 credentialed members of the media and 15 live broadcast camera spots on the media riser this year."

Andy, though, thinks he was singled out, and even posted a collage of celebrities on Twitter who were apparently allowed to keep their umbrellas up during their New Year's Eve telecasts from Times Square.

"We don't monitor this issue on other stages that are stand-alone with no other networks present, thus no potential for other camera shots to be blocked," the authority explained when asked why other networks were able to keep their umbrellas.

While speaking (umbrella-less) from from the media riser on Dec. 31, Andy wondered what purpose the alliance serves and also claimed the Times Square Alliance threatened to take CNN's credential away next year if he didn't take down the umbrella.

"This is some Grade A BS," he said.

The alliance, though, denies threatening to take CNN's credential away.

"Some tempers flared, but it was never the case, nor will it be the case, that CNN would be denied credentials or the ability to cover New Year's Eve," the spokesperson said.

