Andy Dick must stay away from his wife, Lena Sved, as well as his two children, Jacob and Meg, for five years, a judge ruled.

Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast reported on March 19 that a judge barred the controversial comedian from being within 100 yards of his family -- he can't even go near his and Lena's home.

A restraining order sought by Lena was granted last month and will remain in effect until March 13, 2023.

On Feb. 20, Lena filed documents in Los Angeles requesting court-ordered protection from the actor. She claimed that drunken arguments with their son led her to take action.

In one instance, she claimed that their son locked Andy out of the home once during a fight. She said Andy was drunk at the time and broke windows to gain access into the home.

She detailed another instance in which she claimed he was drunk during an augment with their son. That time, she says, he flipped over a table and broke dishes inside the home.

WENN

Lena said he has a "cyclical drinking pattern" and gets "blackout drunk." Because of that, she said she and the children -- including one she has from a previous relationship -- are scared for their safety around him.