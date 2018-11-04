"Growing Up Hip Hop" star Angela Simmons -- the daughter of Run DMC's Rev. Run and niece of producer Russell Simmons -- is devastated after learning that her former fiancé, who is the father of her 2-year-old son, was shot and killed at his Atlanta home on Nov. 3.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Early the next morning, Angela posted a slideshow on Instagram featuring photos and videos of her son, also named Sutton, and his late father, 37, captioning it, "Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I'm hurting. I'm numb. Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I cant believe I'm even saying Rest In Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise ❣️ ."

Atlanta police told TMZ that officers raced to Sutton Sr.'s home after receiving a "shots fired" call and discovered him dead in his garage, his body riddled with bullet wounds. Police said that Sutton was talking to another man in his driveway when the conversation escalated. He was shot and the suspect fled in his car.

People magazine further reports that the case is currently under investigation by the Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit.

Later on Nov. 4, Angela posted an Instagram clip of young Sutton watching a video of his father playing with him. "Reflecting . He keeps replaying it 💔 RIP Sutton," she captioned the post.

Angela and Sutton Sr. got engaged in the spring of 2016 before welcoming their son that fall. They split in 2017.