For over 30 years, actor Anthony Rapp harbored his secret about Kevin Spacey -- the one in which Anthony claimed that the award-winning actor tried to sexually assault him in 1986. In his first full interview since blowing the top off of Kevin's alleged sexual misconduct (all-but ending the acclaimed actor's career), Anthony said it was "strength in numbers" that led him to come forward.

In speaking to Attitude magazine, he said, "There are so many different shades and degrees of this kind of behavior and these kinds of situations, but the most insidious to me is when it's an abuse of power."

He added, "No matter what, I would urge anybody to stay safe, take care of themselves and each other and to get help and support when they need it."

In October, Anthony told BuzzFeed News that the "House of Cards" actor sexually assaulted him at a party when he was 14. Soon after the story was made public, Kevin came out as a gay man and apologized, chalking it up to "deeply inappropriate drunken behavior." Many other soon came forward with tales of Kevin's alleged deviant behavior, prompting studios to fire him from shows and cut him from films.

Anthony, who currently stars in "Star Trek Discovery," said it was actually the wave of female actresses that came forward against Harvey Weinstein that made him feel safe to come out with his story.

"There is no such thing as truly being alone, which is what I hope this moment demonstrates, that there is strength in numbers," he told the mag. "I did it to stand on the shoulders of all that I was witnessing around me. I was hopeful that sharing my story would have an impact."