Less is more for Antonio Banderas. The actor sported an interesting look while promoting his show "Genius: Picasso" in Madrid on Wednesday.

When Antonio, 57, took the stage March 21, he was rocking a freshly shaven head and face, including his eyebrows. Talk about being dedicated to a role!

Muddy Ignace/DYDPPA/REX/Shutterstock

The acclaimed actor, who plays Pablo Picasso in the upcoming 10-part series, has actually been sporting the bald look for quite some time. He was first spotted in Spain last October with a shaved head. The long, majestic locks he had when playing Zorro were a thing of the past. The short hair he's had for years was nothing but a memory.

In some images from the series, which premieres April 24 on National Geographic, Antonio had gray hair, as well.

Antonio has been known to chop off his locks in the past. In 2013, he shaved his head to play Chilean miner "Super Mario" for the film "The 33."