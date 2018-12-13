Ariana Grande late night eats are probably better than yours.

Following an ice skating trip, the singer and her friends decided to get a little nourishment, but they didn't settle for a quick drive through. Instead, they hit up one of the exclusive restaurants in the country.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The "Thank U, Next" songstress and her pals shut down Eleven Madison Park on Wednesday, and the gathering continued into Thursday morning.

Ariana shared a video to her Instagram Story that showed the group hanging out at 1:30 AM. As the camera showed the room, only empty tables and waitstaff remained.

Page Six noted that the group noshed on truffle flatbread and a whole chicken, calling it a "BFF holiday dinner." Along with homemade hot chocolate and marshmallows, the alcohol appeared to flow freely.

Gotham / GC Images

Ariana's videos don't show her partaking in the booze, but she recently told Billboard magazine that in the wake of her failed engagement to Pete Davidson she's been drinking heavier than usual.

"I don't think I've ever consumed more alcohol than I have in the past month," she said. "I am champagne. You know how people say we're 60 percent water? I'm 60 percent pink Veuve Clicquot."