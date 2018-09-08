Just hours after Mac Miller, 26, was discovered dead on Friday, online trolls began to digitally attack his ex-girlfriend, pop star Ariana Grande.

Joe Papeo/REX/Shutterstock

Spiteful comments began to deluge her Instagram account, prompting the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer to shut off her comments section, merely a few hours after the news of his death hit. Fans of Miller started going after Grande, seemingly blaming her for the rapper's death—the same has also occurred on Twitter.

Miller and Grande split up in early 2018, however Grande expressed how she had unconditional love for the young rapper. On her Instagram stories post break, the "One Last Time" crooner called Miller a "best friend" and that she longed to "know him forever."

This is of course not the first time that Miller fans have raced to defend the rapper by going after Grande. When Miller was charged with a DUI last spring, following a car accident, Ariana was then too attacked online, as well as blamed for Miller's condition.

David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Rather than run, Ariana took on the vitriol:

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety," she said at the time. "Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening, but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any woman in this position does as well."

Not all the online comments were directed toward Grande, several users of course pointed out how it was unfair, cruel and sexist to blame Grande for Mac's ongoing difficulties with substance abuse or his tragic death.

Miller reportedly died of a suspected drug overdose, and had battled with substance abuse issues for a while, before he and Grande became an item.