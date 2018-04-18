Ariana Grande's upcoming single is apparently so moving that people were weeping upon hearing it for the first time.

The singer's record label hosted a listening party for a few hand-selected people so that they could hear "No Tears Left to Cry."

A source told The Blast that people were "hysterically crying" by the end.

REX/Shutterstock

The song, the report states, isn't necessarily about the bombing that took place at her concert in Manchester last May, but there are lyrics that allude to it.

Ariana "addresses the incident in such a perfect, powerful way," the source told The Blast.

After hearing the new song, multiple people "openly wept at how she alludes to the bombing and how incredible the song is."

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Last May, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded dozens more when he detonated a explosion as people were leaving Manchester Arena following Ariana's concert there. Ariana later returned to Manchester for the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which featured several of today's biggest artists.

Ariana sent her fans into a tizzy on April 17 when she tweeted that her new single would be released on April 20. "The wait is almost over," her manager, Scooter Braun, later tweeted in response to her message.

The singer last released a song, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," last June in support of One Love Manchester.