Oh, young love!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden are still going strong! The couple celebrated their 9-month anniversary on Aug. 11, and took to Instagram to gush over one another in honor of the milestone.

The 19 year old "Modern Family" star posted a photo of the couple alongside a giraffe, captioning it, "9 months starting off on a night shoot with Stanley :) 💘"

Levi, 29, got a little more emotional in his social media post, sharing a black-and-white photo of Ariel and writing, "Happy 9 month anniversary to this beautiful woman!!! Every day is an adventure and I couldn't be happier."

Despite a ten year age gap, things seem to be going swimmingly for the couple. In June they showed just how serious things were getting when they chronicled getting -- not one, but two! -- matching tattoos on Ariel's Snapchat. The pair both got half of a heart inked on the side of their hands, so when their hands are seen together it forms a full heart. They also got coordinating finger tattoos, with Ariel opting for a piece of cheese and Levi selecting a tiny jar of peanut butter.

In July, Ariel also utilized social media to play the role of proud girlfriend, sharing photos from Levi's spread in The Glass Magazine.

The couple, who have been living together in Ariel's $1.5 million home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles, first announced they were dating in November 2016.

And it sounds as if their living arrangements are ideal, as Ariel shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can't cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He's great, he does all that."

Here's hoping this one goes the distance!