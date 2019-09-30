Climate-change activist Greta Thunberg is getting by with a little help from her friends... namely, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The "Terminator" star stepped in to help the 16-year-old Swedish student when he heard that she needed help with transportation around Canada, arranging for her to have a Tesla Model 3 at her disposal.

Arnold's rep told Car & Driver that the actor asked the teen activist to call "if she needed anything." The rep added that Arnold initially thought about loaning her his electric-powered Hummer, but the logistics of getting the vehicle to her proved to be impractical.

With the Tesla, Greta "can travel fully electric through the United States and Canada," Arnold's rep said.

Arnold first met Greta several months ago in Austria, and the former California Governor even tweeted that he was legitimately "starstruck" by the teen.

Greta has, however, rankled another high-profile politician: Donald Trump. The POTUS even appeared to troll her after she recently gave a fiery speech to global leaders at the UN. She has been openly critical of Trump's thoughts about climate change.

"She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" Trump sarcastically tweeted after the speech. The teen, in an apparent troll of her own, temporarily changed her Twitter profile to that exact quote.

She has since changed her profile to read: "16 year old climate and environmental activist with Asperger's."