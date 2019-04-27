Getting schooled! Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is officially a college graduate from Pepperdine University, and the proud papa was on hand over the weekend to witness the huge accomplishment.

"Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day!" the "Terminator" star captioned a photo from the graduation ceremony on Saturday afternoon. "You have earned all of the celebration and I'm so proud of you. I love you!"

It doesn't appear as though Arnold's other children were on hand during the ceremony, but they also don't have a relationship with Joseph, as they never grew up with him -- Arnold fathered him with the Schwarzenegger family's former longtime housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

The scandalous affair came to light in 2011 after Arnold left the Governor's Office in California. Joseph was 14 at the time.

Since then, Arnold and Joseph, 21, have become very tight, often working out together.

In a chat with Men's Journal in 2017, Arnold said he thinks about the affair "every so often."

"And I can beat myself up as much as I want -- it's not gonna change the situation," he said. "So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?"

While chatting with Howard Stern in 2015, Arnold sung Joseph's praises.

"He's terrific and he totally understands the situation," the actor said "So, it all has worked out. It's a very tough situation for him. It's a very tough situation for my kids, very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?"