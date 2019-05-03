The man who police believe is responsible for brutally beating former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Dina Manzo and her husband in a violent home invasion has been arrested.

TMZ reported on Friday that a man named James Mainello was in police custody and is facing charges in the viscous 2017 incident. James, from New Jersey, was arrested on multiple robbery and assault charges. He's also facing charges of burglary, theft and several others.

Back in May 2017, Dina Manzo and then-boyfriend David Cantin were bound and beaten when they walked into their New Jersey home, only two find two masked robbers already inside.

The attackers rushed toward them and beat David with a baseball bat, NBC 4 New York reported at the time, adding that Dina was punched in the face several times. Dina and David were then bound together in the home.

While the couple was tied up, the thieves allegedly went through the house and stole cash and jewelry. After the robbers fled, David, who reportedly suffered a broken nose, was able to free himself and Dina, at which time they called police.

Dina and David's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told TMZ that the couple is "extremely grateful" to the the authorities "whose diligent investigation over the last two years culminated in today's arrest."

The couple added, "Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern for our well-being. We've had such a great support system."