"Austin Powers" star Verne Troyer has been rushed to the hospital for suspected alcohol poisoning.

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

TMZ reported on Tuesday that police and paramedics rushed to the actor's home on April 2 after a friend called and reported that Verne, 49, was "extremely upset, drunk and suicidal."

The actor who famously played "mini me" in "Austin Powers" is currently being held in the hospital for 72 hours of evaluation.

Verne has battled alcoholism in the past, and he's been open about his struggles.

Last April he was hospitalized for alcohol addiction and headed to rehab. "With your support, I got this," he told TMZ to tell his fans last year as he entered the treatment facility.

Verne has actually gone to rehab multiple times and nearly died of alcohol poisoning in 2002.

While he starred on VH1's "The Surreal Life" in 2005, he once drunkenly stripped down naked and peed on the floor. A few years later, he starred on "Celebrity Big Brother," where he got drunk and crashed his motorized scooter into a door.

WireImage

He's had other health problems, too.

In 2015, he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a seizure during a fan meet and greet at the Heart of Texas Comic Con.

"Everything's ok guys. Thanks for the concern," he tweeted afterward.