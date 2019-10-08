"Bachelor" star Peter Weber was rushed to the hospital after suffering a "serious injury" to his face while filming the reality TV show in Costa Rica, according to a report, and the situation could very well cause an issue with production.

Ed Herrera / ABC

According to Radar Online, Peter split his head open while golfing.

"He went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying," a source said, adding that the incident occurred on Oct. 7.

A source confirmed the incident to Us Weekly, saying, "It was a two-hour drive from the course to the hospital in San Jose; he got 22 stitches in his face."

The source added, "The reason he traveled for two hours to a hospital was that this specific hospital had a surgeon that specialized in his injuries. He underwent surgery."

"He is pulling through," a separate source told Radar, who added that ABC is very concerned about how to proceed with production, as all the women were flying in for filming when the accident occurred.

Getty Images

Pilot Pete, as he's commonly known to "Bachelor" fans, has been filming for several weeks, having been officially tabbed as the season 24 "Bachelor" in September. Peter finished as the second runner-up on Hannah Brown's "Bachelorette" season. He and Hannah made headlines when they acknowledged having sex in a windmill several times during her season.

Peter's season is expected to premiere in January 2020.