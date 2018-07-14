Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner (and their children) were spied by Page Six having a family night out on Thursday in NYC, at a production of "Hello, Dolly!"

The ex-couple and co-parents are in a seemingly good place as of late, following a difficult breakup.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actress said in an interview to "CBS Sunday Morning" about heavy media coverage of her relationship and its effect on her family: "Looking back on that, I really feel the stress of it. I really . . . I could cry talking about it. What I think I've learned is that the scrutiny in your private life puts a pressure to make something happen. You feel a pressure to hurry up and get married, 'cause you think that'll end the, 'Are they engaged? Are they not?' And that's true in the reverse, as well. If you are . . . if there is any inkling of trouble, or if the tabloids decide there's trouble, it can create trouble."

The theater insider added to Page Six that "Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and their three kids were front and center at 'Hello, Dolly!,' looking close as they watched Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber," Garner's longtime friend, who was also her co-star on the hit TV series "Alias."

Ben and Jen had been married for 10 years when they separated in 2015, following news stories about his reported affair with their nanny. The actor/director/writer has been dating "SNL" producer Lindsay Shookus, the past year.

Jennifer posted a touching Father's Day message on Instagram to Ben, captioning it, "Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love them, @benaffleck. #happyfathersday #threeluckykids #haveagreatday"

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Garner said of Ben: "He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy."

Jennifer is set to make her TV return in the upcoming HBO comedy series "Camping," from "Girls" creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.