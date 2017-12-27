Ben Affleck is juggling all of the elements in his life pretty well these days!

He's been keeping a balance between going to treatment for alcohol addiction and spending quality time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, their kids, and his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus.

According to People, the "Argo" actor spent the actual Christmas holiday with his ex and their children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 8 and Samuel, 5, in Los Angeles on Dec. 25.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer, 45, filed for divorce in April after being officially separated since late 2015, but the former couple has continued to spend major holidays together with their brood.

The following day, on Dec. 26, Ben switched gears to spend some one-on-one time with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, 45.

Ben and Lindsay were spotted arm in arm, leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu after a dinner date.

Jacson / Splash News

The new lovebirds allegedly share an apartment together in New York, where Lindsay works as a producer on "Saturday Night Live," though Ben is only there part time.

On top of keeping up with his personal life, Ben is still dedicated to getting treatment for his issues with alcohol and makes it a daily commitment.

"He is continuing after care," a source revealed to People on Dec. 15. "It is part of his daily regimen."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Ben penned a Facebook letter back in March, openly discussing his drinking problem, his decision to get help and thanking his supportive ex-wife for sticking by him.

"I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do," he wrote. "This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery."

Keep up the good work, Ben.