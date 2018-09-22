Bethenny Frankel is looking skinnier than ever, and her fans want to know how she did it.

LMJ/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star posted a photo on Instagram on Sept. 21 in which she is holding a LOVE sign and wearing a ruffled flower printed dress. "All you need is," she captioned the photo, adding three different heart emojis.

However, her weight became the focus of the photo with one fan commenting, "Love the dress. I would look heavier if I wore that. You're looking extra thin in these photos. How/are you losing weight?"

The ever-honest 47-year-old answered candidly, "Death will do that to a person #griefdiet," she wrote. "I don't recommend it."

Frankel was referring to on-again, off-again boyfriend Dennis Shields who passed away on August 10. The 51-year-old businessman, who'd known Frankel 20 years and dated her for two of them, was found dead in Trump Tower of an apparent overdose (an autopsy was never done to confirm this). At the time, The New York Post reported that he had an overdose on prescription pills, requesting his assistant administer Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotics overdose. However, he apparently lost consciousness before Narcan could take effect.

Since Shields' shocking death, Frankel has been forthcoming about her grief. "When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift," she tweeted a few weeks after he died. "It's so hard but it works."