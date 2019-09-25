Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating her 50th birthday with some golf and a little quality time with her 102-year-old father-in-law, Kirk Douglas.

On Wednesday, the "Chicago" star posted a picture with the Hollywood legend. In the snap, she leans into the "Spartacus" actor while he relaxes on a chair.

Instagram

"Last night dinner with Pappy," she captioned the snap the shows her and Kirk holding hands.

The post comes as the actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, both celebrate birthdays — her 50th, his 75th. Clearly, the day didn't go unnoticed by the couple.

"Happy Birthday my darling! I love you so much and I cannot wait to celebrate our special day together!," he captioned a snap from their 2000 wedding day.

Catherine, meanwhile, posted a video tribute to Michael in which his images sporadically flash across the screen while a DJ plays EDM music.

"Happy Birthday to me, Happy Birthday to me, Happy Birthday to me, my husband Michael Douglas! and anyone else who was conceived around Christmas or New Years😂Happy birthday to all.," she wrote.

She later posted videos of them golfing to her Instagram Story, dubbing the activity "birthday balls."

Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Michael, meanwhile, shared a selfie from the links with his wife.

"Golfing with my ❤️ on the big birthday!," he captioned the image.