Birthday girl Catherine Zeta-Jones posts pic with Kirk Douglas, 102
Catherine Zeta-Jones is celebrating her 50th birthday with some golf and a little quality time with her 102-year-old father-in-law, Kirk Douglas.
On Wednesday, the "Chicago" star posted a picture with the Hollywood legend. In the snap, she leans into the "Spartacus" actor while he relaxes on a chair.
"Last night dinner with Pappy," she captioned the snap the shows her and Kirk holding hands.
The post comes as the actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, both celebrate birthdays — her 50th, his 75th. Clearly, the day didn't go unnoticed by the couple.
"Happy Birthday my darling! I love you so much and I cannot wait to celebrate our special day together!," he captioned a snap from their 2000 wedding day.
Catherine, meanwhile, posted a video tribute to Michael in which his images sporadically flash across the screen while a DJ plays EDM music.
"Happy Birthday to me, Happy Birthday to me, Happy Birthday to me, my husband Michael Douglas! and anyone else who was conceived around Christmas or New Years😂Happy birthday to all.," she wrote.
She later posted videos of them golfing to her Instagram Story, dubbing the activity "birthday balls."
Michael, meanwhile, shared a selfie from the links with his wife.
"Golfing with my ❤️ on the big birthday!," he captioned the image.
