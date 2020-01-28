Blac Chyna is finding out that there's no such thing as living rent free.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that a judge ordered the former reality TV star to pay $72,000 to her former landlord, who sued her last year for unpaid rent and damages to the rental home.

Chyna didn't even respond to the lawsuit, so the judge issued a default judgment for Michael Kremerman.

Last year, Michael sued Rob Kardashian's ex, claiming she removed fixtures and equipment from a home she rented from him in Los Angeles. In addition, he said she skipped out on her two-year lease five months early and didn't pay up after leaving. At the time, Michael said Chyna owned more than $48,000, but he also sued for interest and attorney's fees. Because Chyna didn't attempt to fight the lawsuit, he got everything he wanted.

The court loss comes just weeks after Rob filed for full custody of his and Chyna's daughter, Dream, alleging that Chyna is unfit and focused on partying. He also alleged that Chyna chased people around with knives. In his filing, he claimed Chyna spends "$600 on alcohol" daily and often does drugs, TMZ said. He also claims Chyna often displays a violent temper and teaches Dream bad habits and bad hygiene.

Chyna's friends, however, tell TMZ that she would never put her child in harm's way and are trying to paint Rob as a liar.