Blac Chyna is fighting back against her ex's claims that she's a bad parent.

Recently, Rob Kardashian filed for full custody of his and Chyna's daughter, Dream, alleging that Chyna is unfit and focusing on partying. There were also accusations that she chased people around with knives.

REX/Shutterstock

Chyna's friends, however, tell TMZ that she would never put her child in harm's way.

On Jan. 7, Rob filed paperwork to request Chyna's time with Dream, 3, be reduced to just weekends and that a nanny is present during visitation. Additionally, he also asked that Chyna submit to drug and alcohol tests before each visit.

In his detailed request, Rob accused Chyna of negligent parenting and substance abuse, claiming she does drugs frequently and spends "$600 on alcohol" daily, TMZ said. He also claims Chyna often displays a violent temper and teaches Dream bad habits, such as the use of profanity and "naked twerking."

MHD, PacificCoastNews

Chyna, TMZ says, denies "all of these nasty accusations and says Rob is a bald-faced liar -- specifically about the sex stuff."

Sources close to Rob's ex claims he's never done drugs in front of her children and only occasionally drinks when the kids aren't around. Friends say she also has over 100 outfits for Dream, countering claims that Chyna doesn't make Dream practice good hygiene.