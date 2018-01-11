Lupita Nyong'o knows what happens in "Black Panther" since she stars in the film, but if she wants to see the movie in a theater, she's just going to have to wait.

The actress couldn't score tickets to her own film because they sold out so quickly.

Lupita took to Twitter on Jan. 10 to tell her fans about the incredible pre-sale numbers that "Black Panther" was already generating.

"Don't I know it: I even tried!!!!," she said upon reading that the movie was Marvel Studios' best selling movie ever in terms of pre-sales.

Lupita then posted a video that feigned annoyance at her inability to get tickets.

"Yesterday, around 10:30, the 'Black Panther' tickets went on sale," she said. "I put it on my social media, I was so excited. 'Get your tickets now!' Then it occurred to me, I should get tickets, too! So that I can be there when the movie hits theaters and I can experience it with everybody."

"Fifteen minutes later — I kid you not — 15 minutes later, I was trying to purchase tickets, and they are sold out," she said. "Sold out! It told me that there was an error and I tried again—still the same error. Every time I tried, there were fewer seats, like no seats! I was unable to buy tickets for 'Black Panther' opening night. That's insane!"

Naturally, many of her 838,000 followers had her back, telling her they had extra tickets and invited her to watch with them.