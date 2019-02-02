Rapper Bow Wow was arrested in Atlanta on Saturday morning for an alleged battery against a woman. The woman, his on-and-off girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly assaulting him.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the incident occurred at 4:15 AM. Police told the website that Bow Wow and the woman, Leslie Holden, had some sort of dispute. When they arrived, Leslie said Bow Wow assaulted her. Bow Wow, though, said she assaulted him.

Both parties had minor, but visible injuries.

The rapper and the woman were both arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery because police couldn't determine who the real aggressor was.

Bow Wow was released on $8,000 bond on Saturday. Leslie, who was featured on "Growing Up Hip Hop" with the rapper and goes by the name Kiyomi Leslie, also has a bond of $8,000 set.

On Feb. 1, Bow Wow said he was in Atlanta for his mother's pop-up shop for her Taste Online brand.