The longstanding feud between between Brandi Glanville and her ex-husband and his wife, Leann Rimes, is over.

While speaking to Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Big Brother" star was asked about the current status of the relationship regarding Eddie Cibrian and Leann, to which Brandi replied, "We're great."

She added, "I had to be, I was going to 'Big Brother' like, 'Can you watch my kids for this long?' Now he's doing a show in Vancouver and now I have the boys."

Brandi and Eddie share sons Mason, 14, and Jake, 10.

Being away from her kids while filming "Big Brother" was "horrible," she said.

"At the same time, I'm lucky because it worked out because now I have them for a month because their dad is working," she said.

Whether the positivity lasts remains to be seen. Over the years, the relationship between Brandi, Eddie and Leann has been volatile. Just last summer, Brandi accused her ex and Leann of using her children as "pawns."

She also claimed that Leann stalked her social media. She detailed one particular dinner at Nobu in Malibu in which she was eating with a then-boyfriend. Eddie, Leann and the boys showed up at that evening, too.

"Being in a restaurant when Eddie and LeAnn come in, the kids are uncomfortable running back and forth between tables," she told Us Weekly last year. Eddie claimed Brandi was drunk.

She said, "[That] does not explain why Leann and her assistant were both viewing my boyfriend's Snapchats prior to our arrival at the restaurant. To justify your wife's stalking of my boyfriend's social media as you were 'concerned' as to what we might post seems a bit far fetched. I am not interested in this back and forth game. I am asking for them to leave us alone and not monitor our lives through social media and other methods."

She added, "I want Eddie to be responsible for our boys. I'm very happy right now and only ask for he and LeAnn to let me live my life."