In his first social media post since Luke Perry passed away, Brian Austin Green didn't honor his former costar. That lack of a tribute set off one particular fan.

Brian, though, didn't exactly take offense.

On Thursday, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star took to Instagram to promote his upcoming live podcast, which is set to take place at Torrance High School in Torrance, California, the site of the fictitious West Beverly High.

"'RIP Luke Perry! I'm not sure how you could do this so soon,'" one woman who goes by @carriebristol commented. "I haven't seen anything from you about his passing, maybe I've missed it somewhere."

She added, "Pretty much everyone else had something to say. It's just not the same without #LukePerry and it seems pointless without him. So sad."

Many came to Brian's defense, but Brian said he didn't need backup.

"@carriebristol thank you for your words. Thank you to everyone for sticking up for me but it's not necessary :)))," Brian said. "Carrie, the passing of Luke is terrible. As was said by many, everyone grieves in different ways. If it's too soon for you to attend what is meant to be a fun night for the fans then you don't have to. Everyone should respect everyone's process."

Luke passed away on March 4 after suffering from a stroke. Many in Hollywood, including his "90210" and "Riverdale" costars, offered social media tributes to the beloved actor. But, like Brian, Jennie Garth was criticized for not honoring her on-screen love on social media. She did, however, release a statement afterward.

"My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many," she said. "Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss."