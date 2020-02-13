Just after the new year, Brielle Biermann triumphantly revealed she had dissolved her lip fillers, something she'd had for 4 years, to go have a more natural look. Well, the completely natural look was short-lived.

Instagram

On Wednesday, the "Don't Be Tardy" star said she got "just a tad" of her filler back.

"All the filler I had before made my lips uneven," she said in her Instagram story. "So I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn't be happier! Still NOWHERE NEAR how they were before...less is more."

Brielle came clean about her new (and old-ish) look after sharing a picture to Instagram earlier in the week that seemed to show her lips full again, something she essentially vowed against just a few weeks ago.

"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she captioned an image of her still-puffy lips on her Instagram Story in early January. "2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days."

When she showed off her lips, her fans loved the un-plumped look.

"The BEST you've ever looked," one person said on Instagram.

Brielle has had a somewhat transformative few months, first dissolving her lip fillers and now getting "just a tad" back. In late December, she also switched up her signature blonde hair for a brunette look, something she called, "Milk chocolate soufflé."