Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caitlyn Jenner recalled the moment that her daughter Kylie Jenner called her to reveal that she was pregnant, a conversation that was "tough."

"She was 20. She's the youngest [in the family to have a child], she just had a little baby girl Stormi who is eight months this week," Caitlyn said while appearing on the UK show "Loose Women."

Getty Images North America

Kylie loves motherhood and "always wanted to be a mom," Caitlyn said.

"When she called me up, it was a little bit tough for her, because obviously she's not been married," the former Olympian said. "Fortunately, she's in a position where she can have a child and the child will be very well taken care of. She wanted to start a family and she wanted to start it young."

FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com

Kylie, now 21, hasn't really been shy about sharing images of her and Travis Scott's daughter on Instagram, and she's often spoke about how motherhood has changed her. In an interview conducted by her sister, Kim Kardashain West, Kylie said, "It was so hard to leave this morning. I'm like, 'I'll be right back, I'm so sorry, I have to leave!' and she doesn't even know what's going on."

She added, "I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she's old enough I'll bring her everywhere."