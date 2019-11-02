Caitlyn Jenner is returning to reality TV, and she's getting a huge paycheck for it.

The Sun reported that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" veteran has signed a deal to star in popular British series, "I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!" Caitlyn doesn't come cheap either, as the former Olympian is allegedly set to make $647,100 for her participation on the show.

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

"She's such a huge name and a great get for producers," a source told The Sun. "[The network] ITV thinks she is one of their best-ever signings. It's a real bolt from the blue. They've asked her every year for a long time, but she finally felt the time was right."

The Sun said producers hope that Caitlyn will spill secrets on her famous family, hence why she commanded such a massive payday.

In addition to her many years on the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality TV show, Caitlyn, 70, also starred on her own reality TV show called "I Am Cait" for two seasons before it was canceled.