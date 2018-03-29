Earlier this month reports circulated that Cameron Diaz was retiring from acting, and it turns out, there is some truth behind them.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly along with her "Sweetest Thing" costars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate, Cameron Diaz, herself, essentially confirmed the rumors, saying she's "actually retired."

Marc Patrick/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The startling comment came as the women were discussing why they hadn't had a "Sweetest Thing" reunion.

"Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I'm down. I'm literally doing nothing," Cam said.

Christina chimed in, "I'm literally doing nothing, too! I'm semi-retired, I haven't worked for years. I'm a mom, that's what we do. So I'm around, man."

Cameron's reply, "That's so awesome. I'm totally down. I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."

Cameron, who married Benji Madden in 2015, hasn't acted in anything since 2014's "Annie."

Splash News

Earlier this month, Selma spoke to Metro News UK about Cameron's disappearance from the big screen.

"I had lunch with Cameron the other day," she said. "We were reminiscing about the ['Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron's retired from acting. She's like, 'I'm done.'" Selma added, "I mean, she doesn't need to make any more films. She has a pretty great life, I don't know what it would take to bring her back. She's happy."

As the media began reporting on her comments, Selma backpedaled.

"BREAKING NEWS," she tweeted on March 12. "Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. Cameron Diaz is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."