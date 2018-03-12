Is Sharon Stone engaged to her younger beau? Plus, more news

Engagement rumors hit Sharon Stone and her Italian boyfriend

Is Sharon Stone engaged? Not quite. During a sunny beach hang with her boyfriend, Italian entrepreneur Angelo Boffa, in Miami last week, the "Basic Instinct" star was spotted wearing some serious bling on her left ring finger. According to Celebitchy, the sparkler appears to be an emerald-cut diamond set on a platinum band. A rep tells People, however, that the bauble is not an engagement ring. Sharon, 60, and Angelo, 41, were first spotted together in January, when they shared a kiss at a screening of her new HBO series, "Mosaic." Neither Sharon nor her rep have commented on the ring. Sharon has been married twice before (and has also called off two engagements). She's the mother of three sons.

