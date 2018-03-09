Khloe Kardashian is having a girl, Usher splits from his wife and more ICYMI news

It's a girl! Although multiple reports indicated months ago that Khloe Kardashian was expecting a boy, the reality TV star revealed on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" finale on March 4 that she and her beau, NBA star Tristan Thompson, are having a daughter. She later tweeted the news too. "I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!! God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess," she wrote, referencing her newborn nieces. Khloe said she and Tristan don't have a name picked out yet (they had a name ready to go if it was a boy though!), but revealaed it will likely start with the letter "T" or, perhaps, a "K," she wrote on Twitter.

