A congratulations is due to Cardi B and Offset whose dog recently gave birth, prompting the hip hop star to joke how the couple are now "grandparents" to cute, little puppies.

The "She Bad" star, who's currently expecting her first baby with Offset, posted a video showcasing the beautiful little doggies on Friday, even making baby-talk about how adorable the new additions are.

"Hey everybody! So somebody was so thirsty to be a mom that she couldn't wait," Cardi says on the Instagram video, before panning over the cute, sleeping puppies. The hip hop star then puts the camera on the parents, Boujee and Bentley, and then the proud grandparents, Cardi B herself, and Offset.

She captioned the video: "Soooo happy 😊😊😊 @offsetyrn .Congrats to Boujee & Bentley ❤️🐾"

Cardi, 25, is due to give birth to a little girl in the coming months. She let all her fans know that she was indeed pregnant back in April while on SNL.

She also told her fans "I'm having a girl," while doing an interview with Howard Stern.

As far as a possible name for the forthcoming bundle of joy, Cardi said, "Ya know what I didn't pick the name but if you interview my dude, he'll tell you."

Earlier this week, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off her growing baby bump as well as rainbow hair on her Instagram, writing, "Big Momma."